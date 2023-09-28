Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman honored with prestigious AARP award

Ming-Ming Tung-Edelman, founder of Refugee Artisan Initiative (RAI) in Seattle, has been named as one of 10 2023 AARP Purpose Prize Award fellows from across the country.

As part of this recognition, Tung-Edelman and RAI will receive a grant of $10,000 to further their mission of empowering refugee and immigrant women through artisan skills training and micro-business development.

Additionally, AARP has committed to providing a year of technical support to help RAI expand the reach and impact of their vital work.

Tung-Edelman and her fellow Purpose Prize recipients will be celebrated for their contributions at a gala next month in Washington, D.C.