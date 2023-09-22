Lisa Takeuchi Cullen makes history as president of WGA East

Lisa Takeuchi Cullen has made history by becoming the first person of color to be elected president of the Writers Guild of America East (WGA East).

WGA East made that announcement on Thursday. Takeuchi Cullen—also the third woman to hold that role—succeeds outgoing president Michael Winship.

As she takes the reins of leadership, she has expressed a deep commitment to the welfare of all WGA East members, spanning TV and screenwriters, journalists, and podcasters.

In her official statement, Takeuchi Cullen stated, “Even when we negotiate a fair deal with the Hollywood studios—and it is a when, not an if—I know the fight is not over. The fight continues for all of our members, TV and screenwriters as well as journalists and podcasters, to achieve compensation commensurate to the value of our important work. The fight continues for all workers to earn a life of dignity. The fight continues for all labor to put human rights over corporate profits.”