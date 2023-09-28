Legacy of kindness: Herbert Tsuchiya’s life celebration planned

A celebration of life is planned for November, to commemorate the legacy of Herbert Minoru Tsuchiya, who passed away on Aug. 21. He was 90 years old.

Born in Seattle in 1932 to immigrant parents, Nobuyoshi Tsuchiya and Momoyo Miiya, Herb lived by his three fundamental rules of life: “Be Kind, Be Kind, Be Kind.” Grounded in his devout Christian faith, these principles guided his journey of caring for, giving to, helping, and serving others.

For half a century, he served as a pharmacist. He was known affectionately to many as “Uncle Herb.”

Tsuchiya co-founded the Asian Counseling and Referral Service Walk For Rice— a vital initiative funding the ACRS food bank. He also played an instrumental role in founding Kin On Health Care Center, the nation’s first nursing home operated by the Chinese community to serve non-English speaking Asian individuals.

Tsuchiya leaves behind his children—Gloria Lung Wakayama (Dean), Kerry Lung Chew (Ben), Lori Pang (Doug), Leslie Lung (Linda), and Teri Yoshimura (Ross). He was a grandfather to 12 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and godfather to Kevin Chinn (Eileen), in-laws Wally and Deanna Chinn, and numerous nieces and nephews.

The Celebration of Life will be held at Crossroads Bible Church, located at 15815 SE 37th St. in Bellevue, on Nov. 25, 2023, at 11 a.m.

Remembrances may be made to:

“Walk For Rice” at Asian Counseling & Referral Services, Chinese Baptist Church, or Wing Luke Museum.