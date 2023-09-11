Family-run Vietnamese restaurant in Rainier Valley faces closure 

SEATTLE — Thien Phat, a beloved Vietnamese restaurant that has been a cornerstone of the Rainier Valley community since 2010, is teetering on the brink of closure. The Nguyen family, who have been serving delicious Vietnamese cuisine to their neighbors for over a decade, now find themselves in a dire situation due to the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The story of Thien Phat is one of resilience and community support, but the challenges that the restaurant faces are formidable. Oanh Nguyen and her immigrant parents have been steadfastly serving their patrons, creating cherished memories and establishing Thien Phat as a symbol of culinary excellence in Rainier Valley. However, the pandemic brought unforeseen hardships that have left them grappling with insurmountable debts, including back rent and accumulated costs incurred during the pandemic.

Jared Howe, a loyal customer and advocate for the Nguyen family, launched a GoFundMe campaign with the hope of raising the $89,000 needed to give the family a fresh start and keep the restaurant’s doors open.

“Those of us who love Thien Phat and the Nguyen family are asking for help so this family-owned South Seattle small business can stay open and continue to serve their community on Rainier Avenue South,” Howe stated on the GoFundMe page. “Please give whatever you can so together we can make a difference and ensure that Thien Phat is around for decades to come for all to enjoy.”

To contribute to the fundraising efforts and help save Thien Phat, visit

gf.me/v/c/nlk/help-save-columbia-citys-thien-phat-restaurant.