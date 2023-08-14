Western Washington heat wave this week

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch, effective Monday through Thursday, for the Puget Sound region, warning that temperatures will pose moderate to major heat-risk levels and heightened risk of heat-related illnesses.

The service forecasts a multiday stretch of “dangerously hot conditions,” with the hottest days forecast to be Tuesday through Thursday. Overnight lows will be in the 60s.

For tips on how to beat the heat, go to:

https://nwasianweekly.com/2023/06/seattle-summers-will-keep-getting-hotter-heres-how-to-stay-safe/