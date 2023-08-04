ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Vibrant Cities unveils new condo residences on Alki

From left: James Wong, architect Bob Tiscareno, and Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell at one of the units at Infinity Shores Club. (Photo provided by James Wong)

Developer James Wong celebrated the grand opening for the latest Vibrant Cities project, Infinity Shore Club Residences, on the Alki waterfront on July 27.

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell and King County Executive Dow Constantine (a longtime resident of West Seattle) joined in the celebration.

Infinity, designed by the Seattle firm of Tiscareno Associates, features 37 units of large, luxury homes, and an infinity pool tucked between two glass, steel and concrete residential towers on Alki Avenue Southwest. Each of the six-story wings provides panoramic views of Elliott Bay, the Olympic Mountains and the Seattle skyline.

