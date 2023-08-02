ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Thai selected for CSG Henry Toll Fellowship

OLYMPIA – The Council of State Governments (CSG) announced on July 25 that state Rep. My-Linh Thai, has been selected to participate in the 2023 CSG Henry Toll Fellowship. In total, 47 state leaders were chosen for the national leadership development program for government officials.

The Henry Toll Fellowship is the nation’s premier leadership development program for state government officials designed to stimulate personal assessment and growth, empower leaders to collaborate and communicate more effectively, and provide nonpartisan networking and relationship-building opportunities.

“With this new opportunity, I am eager to become a more effective leader and help our state continue to progress on the issues that mean the most to our neighbors,” Thai said.

