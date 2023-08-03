Taiwan’s agriculture products showcased in Seattle

In an effort to showcase Taiwan’s diverse agriculture products, a feast featuring a variety of seafood, produce, and sauces was prepared by chefs at downtown’s Grand Hyatt Hotel. Leading the promotion was Taiwan’s Minister of Agriculture, Chi-Chung Chen, and his accompanying delegation. Seattle was the only city in the United States chosen for this special event, which took place on Aug. 2 during Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation.

Over 20 products were introduced to guests, including a range of seafood like grouper and fourfinger threadfin, along with dried fruits such as pineapple, guava, and mango. The feast also highlighted produce items like baby corn and bamboo shoots, as well as sauces made from mixed fruits. Orchids, a distinctive product of Taiwan, played a noteworthy role, with several varieties being incorporated into the menu’s soup, salad, main course, and dessert. Many of the products were flown in especially for the luncheon.

The event drew approximately 50 attendees including state Rep. Cindy Ryu and Brian K. Surratt, CEO of Greater Seattle Partners. The Taipei Economic and Cultural Affairs Office organized the event.