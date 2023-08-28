Seattle-Setu conference to foster India-U.S. relations dialogue

SEATTLE — An upcoming conference in Seattle is an effort to fortify the strategic partnership between India and the United States. The Seattle-Setu conference on Sept. 6, hosted by Seattle University, aims to facilitate discussions between elected officials, business leaders, and experts, focusing on strengthening diplomatic ties, trade collaborations, and global security measures.

Derived from Sanskrit, “Setu” symbolizes a bridge, which captures the conference’s overarching mission.

The conference features a diverse lineup of prominent figures, including Nancy Izzo Jackson of the U.S. State Department and several members of the Indian Parliament. The event will also cast a spotlight on the economic and political intersections between Seattle and India. Legal experts from both nations will share insights into navigating cross-border business ventures. Notable social entrepreneurs from the Puget Sound region, including Sunny Singh, the founder of Edifecs and the RoundGlass Foundation, will also discuss the transformative impact of their initiatives.

“The strengthening geopolitical relationship between India and the United States opens new possibilities for trade, investment, and growth,” commented Sital Kalantry, professor of Law and Associate Dean of Graduate Studies & International Programs at Seattle University School of Law. “Conference attendees will gain knowledge about the business opportunities that have emerged with enhanced India-U.S. relations, how to navigate the legal landscape in India when doing business there, and the ways that nonprofits are contributing to poverty alleviation and growth in India.”

The conference will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with registration and breakfast, followed by welcoming remarks from various dignitaries, including Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell. The agenda features engaging panel discussions and two keynote addresses in the afternoon session. Notably, Rep. Pramila Jayapal will address opportunities for Seattle to collaborate with India, Izzo will provide insights into the historical context and future prospects of U.S.-India relations.

To learn more, visit the conference website at seattleu.edu/setu.