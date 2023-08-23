Kish in, Lakshmi out as Top Chef host

Kristen Kish is set to replace Padma Lakshmi, who spent 19 years on the show as Top Chef.

Born in South Korea and adopted into a family in Michigan, Kish started her culinary career in Boston, working for the likes of Barbara Lynch and Guy Martin before opening her own Austin, Texas restaurant Arlo Grey in 2018.

In 2013, Kish became the first woman of color to win Top Chef during the 10th season—and she came out as gay shortly after. She has also appeared multiple times as a guest judge.

In June, Lakshmi announced she would be stepping down.

Lakshmi shared on her Instagram account, “Having completed a glorious 20th season as host and executive producer, I am extremely proud to have been part of building such a successful show.”

The next season of Top Chef is set to air in 2024.