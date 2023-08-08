Asian Hall of Fame 2023 inductees

A handful of people with ties to the Seattle region were named as 2023 inductees into the Asian Hall of Fame.

They include Super Bowl Champion and former Seattle Seahawk, Doug Baldwin Jr, Rep. Marilyn Strickland, and Port of Seattle Commissioner President Sam Cho.

“Inductees and Artist Ambassadors inspire courage, character, and service for the betterment of our country and humanity,” said Maki Hsieh, president and CEO of Asian Hall of Fame, and CEO of its founder Robert Chinn Foundation.

The other inductees are screenwriter, producer, and director Adele Lim, Wella Company CEO Annie Young-Scrivner, Rolling Stone writer Ben Fong-Torres, philanthropists Charlie and Ling Zhang, AMD Chair and CEO Dr. Lisa T. Su, City of Hope Immuno-Oncology Chair Dr. Peter P. Lee, philanthropists Dr. Shang-Li and Betty Huang, music group Far East Movement, music producer Jennifer Lee aka TOKiMONSTA, U.S. Navy Cross Honoree Kiet Nguyen, K-pop singer Lalisa Manoban of Blackpink, and Wanxiang America Founder & President Pin Ni.

The induction ceremony will be held on October 21 in Los Angeles.

The Seattle Founders Gala honoring Pacific Northwest Inductees will be on Sept. 29.