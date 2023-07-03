World premiere of Dr. Austin Huang’s works

SEATTLE — The audience felt the brilliant light from Dr. Austin X. Huang’s symphonic works.

Seattle’s Benaroya Hall was the stage on June 25 for “Reborn: The Audible US-China,”—a concert and world premiere of the Chinese American composer.

Mona Lee Locke, the former First Lady of Washington state, emceed the event and the opening speech was delivered by former Gov. Gary Locke.

Ambassador to China Luo Linquan said that despite the differences between the governments of China and the United States, the hearts of the people are interconnected, and Huang’s concert served as evidence to this fact.

The performance marked the first-ever dedicated symphonic concert by a Chinese

American composer in the history of the United States. The violin solo was performed by the renowned violinist and educator, Yuan Fang, who is a visiting professor at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music, the University of Washington, and the University of Michigan.

The lead soprano was the acclaimed mezzo-soprano singer and recipient of the Golden Bell Award, Hao Miao, from the China Conservatory of Music in China.

The concert was a sold-out event. Among the audience were the parents of Mona Lee—Larry and Celia Lee—who were celebrating their 63rd wedding anniversary.