WASITRAC appoints Tony Au to lead global outreach and trade initiatives

Seattle business owner Tony Au has been appointed as the Ambassador-At-Large Global Outreach for Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee (WASITRAC).
“His profound expertise in navigating complex global markets and building meaningful connections will be instrumental in facilitating trade partnerships and unlocking new opportunities for businesses in both Washington and India,” stated a WASITRAC Facebook post.
WASITRAC is a nonprofit advocacy group dedicated to promoting bilateral trade and economic partnerships.
