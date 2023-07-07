By Jason Cruz

Welcome to another edition of The Layup Drill. In this edition, we look at the Mariners’ latest call-up, a signing by the Seattle Kraken, a 16-year-old that adds excitement to South Korea’s Women’s World Cup team, one of the best Asian soccer players in the world saying no to the Saudis, and a big move for a Red Sox shortstop.

Woo called up by the Mariners

The Seattle Mariners called up Bryan Woo early in June to fill a starting pitcher spot for the team as Marco Gonzales went down with an injury. Woo, a Northern California native, had a tough outing in his major league debut against the division leading Texas Rangers. But, since his first start, Woo, who started the season for the Mariners’ minor league affiliate in Arkansas, has proven that he belongs in the big leagues.

Woo grew up in Alameda where he played high school baseball. He was an all-conference MVP his senior season and despite being an outstanding hitter, he wanted to focus on pitching. He then enrolled at Cal-Poly State University, San Luis Obispo to play baseball.

He was drafted by the Mariners in the sixth round of the MLB draft in 2021.

In an early July series in San Francisco, Woo received the start against the Giants. It was a special day for Woo as his grandparents, John and Nancy, from nearby El Cerrito were able to watch him in person. It was a great way for John, who just turned 93, and Nancy, 85, to celebrate their 64th wedding anniversary early. Woo pitched 6 innings giving up just 3 hits and striking out 7 in a Mariner win over San Francisco.

Yamamoto signs with the Kraken

The Seattle Kraken signed Kailer Yamamoto from the Edmonton Oilers on July 2. The Spokane, Washington native gets a chance to play in front of his home state crowd. Yamamoto’s paternal great-grandfather, Saichi Yamamoto, immigrated to Hawaii from Japan and married his Japanese American wife. They moved to Washington state, where Yamamoto’s paternal grandfather was born. His grandmother was a European woman.

The 24-year-old Yamamoto started playing hockey as a youth and learned to skate from the mother of current NHL player Tyler Johnson. Kailer and his older brother, Keanu, would later train with Johnson in the offseason.

American teen Casey Phair joins South Korea’s Women’s World Cup roster

South Korea has included American-born teenager Casey Phair as part of its 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup.

The 16-year-old forward, who has a Korean mother and an American father, is the first male or female player of mixed heritage to represent the country, as well as the youngest.

“I know as the first mixed race player for Korea, men and women, it’s a highlight, it’s something new,” head coach Colin Bell said. He added that was selected because “I think she can help the team now, like every other player… She is going not as a passenger but as a valuable member of the squad.”

Phair said she’s looking forward to the challenge.

“I feel really proud and honored to be given this opportunity,” she told reporters. “And I’m ready and willing to do whatever it takes to help.”

South Korea has never made it past the second round in three previous World Cup appearances and will complete preparations with a warm-up against Haiti in Seoul on Saturday.

Son says no to Saudis

One of the best soccer players in the world turned down a lucrative contract from Saudi Arabia. Son Heung-min, a 31-year-old South Korean forward, has played for Tottenham Hotspur in England for the past eight seasons. Tottenham competes in the Premier League, the top league in English Football. In 2021-2022, he scored a personal best 23 goals for Tottenham and is considered one of the best Asian “footballers” in the world.

In addition to playing for Tottenham, he has played internationally for South Korea. He’s helped his country win a gold medal at the Asian games in 2018. Notably, as a result of his team’s win, it allowed all of the players to be exempt from the country’s mandatory military service requirement.

Rumors have swirled about the Saudi Pro League enticing the best professional players across the world to come to its new soccer league. One of the league’s teams opened up its bid for Son’s services with $65 million. Another offer indicated that they were prepared to offer a four-year deal worth nearly $33 million.

However, Son appeared to nix the rumors by stating that he wanted to play with Tottenham. Son is under contract with Tottenham through 2025, so it would appear that he will be in the Premier League unless he changes his mind.

Yu Chang fills big shoes as Red Sox shortstop

The Boston Red Sox expect to start Taiwanese shortstop Yu Chang after elbow surgery has kept Trevor Story out of action. The 27-year-old started out his major league career with the Cleveland Indians and then bounced around in 2022 from the Pittsburgh Pirates, Tampa Bay Rays, and then the Red Sox. Chang is coming off of a hand injury but hopes to fill a position that has been in flux due to Story’s injury, general poor play in the infield and at bat. Chang is known as a versatile infielder on defense. His bat is still in question.

The addition of Chang to solidify the infield comes at a time when the team hopes to keep afloat in a hotly contested American East Division.

