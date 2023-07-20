South Asian family makes history owning Miss World America

After a 71-year history, the Miss World America organization has welcomed a new era of leadership. Ekta and Sanjay Saini of Washington state are the new national directors of the United States.

This is the first time in the pageant’s history that people of South Asian descent have been appointed to these roles.

The Sainis hope to reshape the Miss World America organization into a beacon of giving and transformation for all its contestants.

The National Miss World America Pageant will take place on Oct. 5 at the Meydenbauer Center in Bellevue, and reigning Miss World America Shree Saini will be in attendance to crown the new winner. Saini placed first-runner up at the international Miss World competition last year in Puerto Rico.