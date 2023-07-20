Social justice champions Domingo, Owens to receive award

The Center for Ethical Leadership (CEL) has revealed that Cindy Domingo will receive its 2023 Leadership Legacy Award. And the late Garry Owens will be posthumously honored with the Bill Grace Leadership Legacy Award.

In a news release, CEL stated that “Domingo and Garry Owens’s organizing and leadership has positively impacted their local community and abroad. Their social justice activism and influence can be found locally in the Seattle area and globally.”

The award ceremony, themed “Acting with Courage for a Just Society,” will take place on Aug. 17 at Southside Commons. The event will be a hybrid gathering, with attendees having the option to participate in person or virtually.

Tickets, which include finger food, are on a sliding scale. Register at https://www.ethicalleadership.org/2023-legacy-event.html.