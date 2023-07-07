SEATTLE — RAVE Foundation—the charitable arm of Seattle Sounders—recognized local real developer Thach Nguyen on July 1. Nguyen and his network of real estate investors, Springboard to Wealth, raised $1 million to donate to RAVE and presented a check to the organization during halftime of Saturday’s game against Houston.

The money will go towards RAVE’s “26 Fields by 2026” initiative aimed at building 26 fields for free play in time for the FIFA World Cup 2026—using soccer as a vehicle to inspire youth and strengthen communities. So far, RAVE has raised enough money for 15 fields.

Soccer is something that hits close to home for Nguyen. Two of the fields are being built at Seattle Housing Authority’s NewHolly, where he lived with his family as a child. Nguyen’s son, Russell, also plays soccer now for Mercer Island High School. Nguyen told the Northwest Asian Weekly that he and his group plan to donate another $1 million in the coming year.