Electricity around the 1,000 block of South King Street has been shut off as a safety precaution, as the Seattle Fire Department responds to a fire at a vacant building.

Residents and businesses nearby have been advised to close their windows and doors to prevent smoke from entering.

Firefighters were first called to the scene around 7 a.m. on Thursday after reports of heavy smoke and flames coming from the building. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.