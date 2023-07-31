ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

Northwest Asian Weekly

Pickleball pros show their skills in Seattle tour

By

From left: Lauren Mercado, Chao Yi Wang, 21, and Ashley Koo. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Asians were well represented in the Professional Pickleball Association’s tour in Seattle’s lower Woodland Park last weekend. 

Lauren Mercado, 16, of Las Vegas, who turned pro last June. Mercado’s mom Erika Pamam-Mercado played professional basketball in the Philippines.

Chao Yi Wang, 21, of Kaohsiung, Taiwan, is number one in mixed doubles, number two in singles and doubles there. She came to the U.S. ahead of the tournament to train with Ben Johns, ranked number one in the world. 

And Ashley Koo, Seattle metropolitan area’s own pro from Bellevue, has won numerous tournaments. She paired with Wang and played against Mercado and her partner Kelsey Grambeau in the earlier rounds. 

The eventual winners Anna Leigh Waters and Anna Bright, the number one seed of the tournament beat Jackie Kawamoto and Vivienne David to take gold. 

Mercado and Wang plan to pair up and play on Aug. 3 in the Takeya Showcase in Fountain Valley, California. 

