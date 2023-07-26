New commissioners at Washington State CAPAA

Gov. Jay Inslee appointed three community members this month to join the Washington State Commission on Asian Pacific American Affairs (CAPAA). These three individuals from Eastern Washington will serve three-year terms.

Kiana McKenna, Spokane County

Commissioner Kiana McKenna is currently the director of Policy and Civic Engagement at the Pacific Islander Community Association of Washington (PICA-WA). In addition to organizing with Pasifika communities, Kiana sat on the Asian Pacific Islander Coalition of Spokane (now Asians for Collective Liberation) Advisory Committee.

Kiana is currently serving in her sixth year as a board member for YWCA Spokane, where she is passionate about uplifting voices of domestic violence survivors, womxn and girls of color.

David Phongsa, Benton County

Commissioner David Phongsa is an active community member, serving as vice chair of The Benton City Chamber of Commerce and actively engaged in his Lao community in Tri-Cities. With a strong commitment to preserving Lao culture and giving back, he frequently visits local Buddhist temples.

Alongside his role as a Marketing & Capital Projects Coordinator at The Port of Kennewick, David brings extensive experience in volunteering for nonprofits and serving on boards and DEI committees.

Scott Lehrman, Franklin County

Commissioner Scott Lehrman is a Japanese American resident of Pasco who has over 20 years of community service experience, including 10 years as an elected official on the Pasco School Board. As president of the Board, he successfully led the passage of two bonds and oversaw the construction of nine schools. As a dedicated youth coach and advocate for closing the achievement gap, Scott is committed to fostering a greater sense of belonging for Asian, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community members in their community.