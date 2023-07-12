National Spirit of America Award goes to Bettie Luke 

Chinese American Citizens Alliance (C.A.C.A) Seattle charter member Bettie Luke will be honored with the 2023 National C.A.C.A. Spirit of America Award.

Luke will be presented the award at the 57th Biennial National C.A.C.A. Convention in Las Vegas in September. She was described as “a true leader and inspiration to all Americans,” by C.A.C.A.’s National President Melanie Chan.

The Spirit of America Award is C.A.C.A.’s most prestigious award and recognizes individuals whose achievements improved the lives not just of Chinese Americans, but of all people.

C.A.C.A. Seattle said, “We are extremely proud that the national committee recognized Bettie’s dedication in serving the Chinese American community and her work as a leader in promoting Chinese American culture and history, and advocating for civil rights and social justice.”

Past honorees include former Gov. Gary Locke and former Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao.