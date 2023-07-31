NAPIPA conference unites top AAPI prosecutors

King County Prosecuting Attorney Leesa Manion attended the National Asian Pacific Islander Prosecutors Association (NAPIPA) Leadership Conference held at Loyola University Chicago School of Law last weekend.

Manion and two others are three of only 10 Asian Pacific Islander elected prosecutors in the country who were at the conference—Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office Thien Ho, Manion, and Ramsey County Attorney John Choi.

Manion shared this photo on the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office Facebook page.

She posted, “It is truly an honor to join these outstanding leaders and so many others at [NAPIPA].”