Little Saigon Park groundbreaking

Seattle Parks and Recreation along with Friends of Little Saigon held a groundbreaking Thursday, before construction begins on the new Little Saigon Park.

This is a milestone to celebrate after years of advocating for vibrant public spaces in Little Saigon.

The future park site is at 1224 South King Street.

“The Little Saigon park was one of the first projects that the Friends of Little Saigon organized around over 10 years ago,” said Quynh Pham, executive director of Friends of Little Saigon. “We are excited to see it come to life and want to actively engage with our City and community partners to steward this park for the best community use. We’re looking forward to the special events, but mainly to have a public space for our families, elders, and employees to hang out and gather.”

The new park will include a plaza overlook, a multi-functional accessible ramp at the Jackson entrance, a play area, a program and event lawn near the King Street side, and amphitheater seating stairs with an event plaza. Seattle-based artist Kalina Chung created an original gateway for the park that will welcome people to the park from south Jackson.