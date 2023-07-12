Hobbs named Western Region Vice President of NASS

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs has been named Western Region Vice President of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS).

Hobbs was sworn in on Wednesday, July 12, at the NASS 2023 Summer Conference in Washington, D.C.

Founded in 1904, NASS is the nation’s oldest nonpartisan professional organization for public officials. Its members include secretaries of state, lieutenant governors, and chief state election officials from all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and U.S. territories.

“I am honored to have been selected by my fellow secretaries of state to a national leadership role for our organization,” said Hobbs. “NASS is a vital partnership for states to share important innovations about elections, business support, and the many other critical services secretaries of state provide. I look forward to this opportunity to work with other state leaders and share the advances that we’ve made in Washington.”