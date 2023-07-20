Heart Mountain exhibit honors bonds between Japanese and Black Americans

A new exhibit, “Making A Neighborhood,” opened on July 20 at the Heart Mountain Interpretive Center in Wyoming, paying tribute to the solidarity between Japanese and Black Americans during World War II’s Executive Order 9066.

The Japanese Americans in Los Angeles’ J-Flats neighborhood were forcibly sent to incarceration camps, and their Black neighbors, including the Marshall family, supported them by safeguarding their belongings and homes.

The exhibit, curated by Samanta Helou Hernandez and Aura Sunada Newlin, explores the history of the neighborhood and its residents dating back to the late 1800s.

Funded by Heart Mountain board member Takashi Hoshizaki, the exhibit will be displayed until April 2024 and later transformed into digital and traveling exhibits.

For more information, contact (307) 754-8000 or info@heartmountain.org.