Guru Bhagavat celebration

The Washington State India Trade Relations Action Committee (WASITRAC) held a celebration on July 13 for Shri Guru Bhagavat. Approximately 190 guests attended the event at China Harbor Restaurant. It included a presentation from scholar and spiritual thinker Dr. Chandra Bhanu Satpathy, who wrote a magnum opus on Shri Guru Bhagavat. There was also a lion dance performance by the International Lion Dance Team, and Indian drumming and dances.

Organized by Indian and Chinese community leaders—several dignitaries were in attendance including former Lieutenant Gov. Brad Owen, King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion, King County Communications Specialist James Busch, Bellevue Deputy Mayor Jared Nieuwenhuis, Bellevue City Manager Brad Miyake, and Burien City Councilmember Jimmy Matta.

King County proclaimed July 13 as “Shri Guru Bhagwat Day”.

And the cities of Seattle and Bellevue proclaimed July 13, 2023 to be “Dr Chandra Bhanu Satpathy day.”