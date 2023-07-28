Engaged for 19 years, Michelle Yeoh finally ties the knot!

Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and her long-time love, ex-Ferrari CEO Jean Todt married in an intimate ceremony in Geneva on Thursday—19 years after he proposed.

Among the attendees was racing driver Felipe Massa, who shared photos from the event on Instagram, including a program that detailed Todt and Yeoh’s love story.

“We met in Shanghai on 4th June 2004,” a message in the wedding program, shared by Massa, began.

“On 26th July 2004, J.T proposed to marry M.Y and she said YES,” the program continued, revealing that Todt and Yeoh got engaged after less than two months of dating.

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the note concluded.

Massa also shared a selection of photos of the happy couple and their loved ones.

In his post, he wrote, “Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much.”

In 2005, Yeoh told People magazine that meeting Todt in Shanghai was “fate,” and said, “he was generous and sweet.” Yeoh’s previous marriage to Hong Kong billionaire Dickson Poon ended in 1992.

The Malaysia-born star became the first Asian woman in history to win the Oscar for Best Actress in March.

“This is actually a historical moment, and I have to thank the Academy for acknowledging, embracing diversity and true representation,” Yeoh told reporters after her big win.