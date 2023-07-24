CID celebration and car show

On Saturday, July 23, people of all ages and walks of life enjoyed the CID Celebration at Hing Hay Park. The Hong Kong Business Association of Washington and the City of Seattle collaborated, along with various sponsors, to bring music and fun to the community. Souped-up and restored vintage cars sparked conversations and admiration. And, of course, there were lion and dragon dances from Mak Fai Dragon & Lion Dance Association to wow the crowd.

