CID celebration and car show

On Saturday, July 23, people of all ages and walks of life enjoyed the CID Celebration at Hing Hay Park. The Hong Kong Business Association of Washington and the City of Seattle collaborated, along with various sponsors, to bring music and fun to the community. Souped-up and restored vintage cars sparked conversations and admiration. And, of course, there were lion and dragon dances from Mak Fai Dragon & Lion Dance Association to wow the crowd.

The lions bring good wishes to the crowd. (Photo by Becky Chan)

3-year-old Marcus Zhang claps to the music by the band Chime. His dad is bass player Jeff. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Brian Ung (left) cheers his friend Kosal Tan during the Port of Seattle’s Ping Pong Toss. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Guo Liping (left) and Peng Qiufeng assist in a booth to hand out personal safety flyers printed in several languages. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Jon Devina sees his own reflection as he polishes his gleaming 1981 Cadillac. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Steven and Sonya Fukeda searched for a 1969 Chevy C10 truck similar to the one Sonya’s dad had on his strawberry farm on Bainbridge Island. Instead they bought and restored this 1967 version two years ago from Kentucky. Their search continues. (Photo by Becky Chan)

Alex Thach (right) and his uncle show off Alex’s souped up ride. (Photo by Becky Chan)

