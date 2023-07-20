The Seattle Chinatown Seafair Parade in summer is a Seafair tradition, and it’s happening this weekend!

The family-friendly event—starting at 7 p.m. on July 23—is famous for its rich ethnic flavors, the 100-foot dragon, and the Chinese Community Girls Drill Team in traditional Chinese opera costume.

Added in recent years are many other Asian performance groups participating along with the traditional floats and drill teams, providing two hours of fun and entertainment for the thousands of spectators who line up along the streets hours before the start.

For more information, go to seattlechinesechamber.org.