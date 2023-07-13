AAPI candidates in King County primary election — Who will advance to the general election

The August primary election will be held on Aug. 1 and if you still haven’t received your ballot, call the King County Elections (KCE) office at 206-296-VOTE (8683).

KCE has mailed approximately 1.4 million ballots to registered voters. KCE is projecting 35% turnout for this election. The primary election ballot features 174 candidates across 46 races and seven ballot measures.

This election is the first in which ballots are translated into Russian and Somali. For many years, KCE has provided ballots, voting materials, customer service, correspondence, and voter education in Chinese, Korean, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

Ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, Aug. 1, or returned to one of the 76 drop box locations across the county. Drop boxes are open 24-hours, seven days a week, until 8 p.m. sharp on Election Day.

The deadline to register to vote online is July 24.

Listed below are the AAPI candidates on the primary election ballot. Some candidates are running uncontested or face only one challenger, meaning they automatically advance through the top-two primary to the General Election. Among them are Bellevue City Councilmember Janice Zahn and Seattle Port Commissioner Sam Cho, who will not be listed since you don’t have to vote for them in the primary.

County

Metropolitan King County, Council District No. 8

Sofia Aragon

Currently the mayor of Burien, Sofia now wants to foster thriving communities in District 8 of King County, which includes the Chinatown-International District and Little Saigon.

Formerly a registered nurse and a lawyer focusing on workplace safety, universal healthcare, and environmental protection, Sofia firmly believes that strong public policy creates opportunities for all.

Port of Seattle

Port of Seattle Commissioner, Position 5

Jesse Tam

Originally from Hong Kong, Jesse pioneered the establishment of the first international private banking practice in Washington state, serving clients across the Pacific Rim and Europe.

He now serves as managing director for Mega Pacific Investments, and he has also served as a Parks Commissioner for the City of Newcastle, and held key roles in organizations like the Greater Seattle Chinese Chamber of Commerce.

City

City of Auburn, Council Position No. 5

Adeeb Altallal

Abdeeb is a dedicated utilities engineer, broker, notary public, and soccer coach with a strong educational background in civil and environmental engineering. He holds a bachelor’s degree in civil and environmental engineering from Washington State University.

City of Newcastle, Council Position No. 1

Sun Burford

A resident of Newcastle for over a decade, Sun is an immigrant, an educator, and a mother of two. She orchestrated the city’s first-ever Lunar New Year Celebration, which attracted 600 participants. Additionally, she has contributed her time and expertise to the Newcastle Arts Council and Friends of Newcastle Library.

City of Redmond, Council Position No. 1

Osman Salahuddin

A second-generation Muslim American who grew up in Redmond, Osman’s parents emigrated from Pakistan. He graduated from the University of Washington with a bachelor’s in neurobiology and a minor in English.

Currently, Osman works as the Communications and Community Engagement Manager for King County Councilmember Sarah Perry. He previously conducted research at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, and helped found the BIPOC Health Careers Ecosystem.

City of Redmond, Council Position No. 7

Amit Gupta

A resident of Redmond for nearly 15 years, Amit has an extensive background in business, management, and corporate affairs. He aims to address pressing issues such as potholes, traffic congestion, personal safety concerns, urban planning missteps, and the limited scale of commerce within the community.

City of Renton, Council Position No. 7

Kim-Khanh Van

Kim-Khanh is running for re-election, and her agenda includes making neighborhoods safe, supporting small mom and pop shops and workers, ensuring government transparency and fiscal responsibility, and prioritizing inclusion, equity, and belonging for all impacted communities.

She has previously worked in a variety of roles including janitor, courtesy clerk, and waitress to working as a legal assistant, interpreter, restaurant manager, and attorney.

City of SeaTac, Council Position No. 3

Peter Kwon

As travel came to a standstill during the pandemic, Peter ensured that essential services in the city were maintained. He is running for re-election. One of his notable achievements is securing increased funding for public and human services, as well as implementing improvements to SeaTac’s parks, roadways, and sidewalks, all while keeping city taxes stable.

City of Seattle, Council District No. 2

Tanya Woo

Having grown up on Beacon Hill and worked at her family business in the Chinatown-International District, Tanya is driven by her firsthand experiences witnessing the changes and challenges faced by her community. Her passion lies in championing the rights of marginalized voices, fighting for fair housing, and addressing the issues faced by the unhoused.

City of Seattle, Council District No. 3

Shobhit Agarwal

A first-generation gay immigrant from India, Shobhit has experienced the struggles of everyday work. He is also a member of the SAG AFTRA union and has served on the boards of the condominium association where he lives, and for Trikone NW, a South Asian LGBT group.

City of Snoqualmie, Council Position No. 5

Mandeep Kaur Walia

Born and raised in Washington state, Dr. Mandeep Walia is an internal medicine physician who obtained her Bachelor of Arts in Psychology with a concentration on Neuroscience from the University of Washington. She advocates for high-quality healthcare, resources for seniors, indoor recreation for youth, public safety, transportation, affordability, and the preservation of the city’s natural beauty.

School

Northshore School District No. 417, Director District No. 3

Han Tran

Han currently serves as a Washington Human Rights Commissioner and Chair of the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee. Her primary goal in running for the Northshore School District Board is to ensure that every child in the district has access to a high-quality, personalized, and culturally responsive education.

If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.