UCLA police look for hate crime suspect

Police at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) are investigating a hate crime after a group of young men threw eggs at an Asian student and her friends over the weekend.

The victim says one of the men yelled anti-Asian slurs at her while hitting her with several eggs.

The incident happened on early Sunday morning just outside the school’s campus.

The Greater Los Angeles Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR-LA) released a statement condemning the attack.

Executive Director Hussam Ayloush said, “Acts of hatred and bigotry have no place in our society. We stand in solidarity with the victim and the Asian American community, and we call on law enforcement authorities to conduct a thorough investigation to identify and hold the perpetrators accountable for their reported actions.

“It is crucial for educational institutions, community leaders, and law enforcement agencies to work collaboratively to create a safe and inclusive environment for all students by promoting understanding, tolerance, and respect.”