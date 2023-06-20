Firearm recovered after CID shooting

Seattle Police officers arrested a 39-year-old man for firing a handgun near the intersection of 8th Avenue South and South King Street Monday.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of a man firing a gun in the 800 block of South King Street. When they arrived, witnesses pointed out the suspect and told officers they saw the man fire the gun.

The man denied having a firearm but officers developed probable cause to arrest him for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm and booked him into the King County Jail.

Police recovered a 9 millimeter handgun.