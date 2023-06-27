Final issues of Seattle Chinese Post, Asian Weekly donated to Wing Luke Museum

Community leader Tony Au donated the framed final issues of the Seattle Chinese Post and Northwest Asian Weekly to the Wing Luke Museum on June 23, 2023. It contains the signatures of all staff members and the issues were published on January 19, 2023.

Au bought this as an auction item during a community-organized appreciation party for publisher Assunta Ng and her husband, George Liu on February 11, 2023. Au paid $6,500 for the artwork. IntuitiveX CEO Jeff Roh also wanted one and paid $6,500 for another set to be created. Proceeds went to the Department of Asian Languages & Literature at the University of Washington to create an endowment for Seattle Chinese Post Innovation Fund.