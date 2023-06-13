Feds: NYPD detective accused of helping robbers target Asian American business owners

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced on June 8 that it arrested a former New York police detective, Saul Arismendy De La Cruz, for taking bribes to help robbers targeting Asian Americans avoid arrest.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “This crew stole substantial quantities of cash and valuables from dozens of families in New York and across the country, predominantly targeting Asian American small business owners… Corruption, violence, and racially targeted crime are intolerable, and this Office stands with our law enforcement partners in the fight against all three.”

Police also arrested Edwin Luciano Rodriquez-Genao, Santiago Xavier Maldonado, and Diego Muelas-Gonzalez. Dagoberto Soto-Ramirez, the alleged leader of this violent crew, is still on the loose

Between 2017 and 2022, the group committed a series of burglaries and home invasion robberies that usually targeted Asian American small business owners, according to prosecutors. The group would steal money, jewelry and other property from homes across the country while armed.

The group allegedly bribed De La Cruz to help them avoid arrest and continue their crime spree.

All five defendants were charged with racketeering conspiracy, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of 20 years.