Dale Ho confirmed to federal bench

Washington, D.C. — On Wednesday, June 14, the U.S. Senate voted 50-49 to confirm Dale Ho to a lifetime appointment as a judge on the District Court of the Southern District of New York.

In a congratulatory statement, Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC called Ho “an experienced litigator, a leading advocate on voting rights and immigration, and a long-time partner on a number of leading civil rights issues. Not only is he tremendously qualified, Ho’s confirmation will add more diversity to the federal bench.

President Joe Biden nominated Ho in September 2021 and again in January 2023 after Ho’s nomination stalled in the Senate Judiciary Committee during last session’s evenly divided Senate.

Asian Americans Advancing Justice – AAJC said, “Ho’s trailblazing work is highly regarded in the Asian American community and beyond, having been the recipient of the 2020 Asian Law Alliance Legal Impact Award, the 2019 National Asian Pacific American Bar Association (NAPABA) President’s Award, and more. In 2018, he was named to the New York City Charter Revision Commission. His achievements are a testament to his unwavering commitment to advancing justice and protecting underrepresented communities.”