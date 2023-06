Cathay Post 186 of the American Legion held its annual Memorial Day service on Monday to honor the Asian Americans from Seattle who gave their lives during World War II.

The event, in Hing Hay Park, was attended by 97-year old Bill Chin, a WWII vet along with Judge Andrea Chin, his daughter, and son Cory. Rep. Adam Smith, state Rep. Sharon Tomiko Santos, and state Sen. Bob Hasegawa were among the elected officials there.