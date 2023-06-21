Ban on natural gas could hurt restaurants

By Jason Cruz

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

A proposed law banning the use of natural gas in commercial and residential construction could affect the way restaurants prepare their food. It is receiving pushback from local restaurants concerned with the future of their businesses if they must turn to alternatives.

The proposed Washington law was introduced in this past year’s legislative session but did not reach a vote. The bill passed the Washington State House of Representatives in March and advanced to the Senate Rules Committee but was sent back to the House Rules Committee on the last day of the session. The bill could be reintroduced directly in the House Rules Committee next year.

This past spring, a lawsuit was filed by the Building Industry Association of Washington and other trade organizations, challenging the restrictions on the use of natural gas in new homes and businesses which were adopted by the state’s new energy code.

A similar law was passed in San Jose, California, in 2020, which prohibited the building of natural gas in all new construction. The ban caused a stir for those restaurants that rely on gas stoves for their businesses, as many in the industry would have to think twice before building without the ability to use natural gas.

“It shocked me first of all,” said Ryo Izama of Samurai Noodle, Inc. of the potential ban in Washington state. Izama has a restaurant in the International District and the University District. He explained how his current menu is dependent on the use of natural gas.



“We cook pork bone; there’s no way to cook it without natural gas,” Izama added. “It takes 48 hours to melt the bone marrow. I cannot imagine doing the same job with gas.”

Izama opened his original store in the International District in 2006 and he now has six stores in three states.

“Gas is our lifeline,” he said, “I have never experienced cooking with a non-gas heater.” Izama is not alone.

Recently, the city of Palo Alto, California granted an exception to its existing ban on natural gas in new construction to celebrity chef and philanthropist Jose Andres, allowing him to build a kitchen equipped with natural gas stoves and ovens. The reason behind the preference to gas appliances is the reliance on the connection to maintain the traditional cooking methods and flavors of the dishes.

Loretta Paganini, owner of the International Culinary Arts and Sciences Institute in Chesterland, Ohio, stated that “gas intensity is more powerful than electric heat, making it a favorite among our professional students—plus, gas is cheaper to use.”

Izama first heard of the potential ban from the Washington Hospitality Association. The association, mainly comprised of business owners in the hospitality industry, takes the position that the restrictions would burden restaurants such as Izama.

Puget Sound Energy supported the adoption of the amendments to the state’s energy code into law. The law would prohibit Puget Sound Energy from supplying gas service to new commercial or residential projects. While the Washington Hospitality Association opposed the law, a PSE spokesperson says that the “relationship is very good.” The spokesperson added, “There seems to be a bit of a misunderstanding” on the part of the association.

A survey from the National Restaurant Association indicates that 87% of full-service restaurants rely on natural gas appliances to serve their customers, and policies to ban natural gas hookups in commercial buildings would lead to higher prices, lower-quality food, and less reliable energy for restaurants nationwide. The association notes that gas stovetops are crucial for many dishes in East Asian, South Asian, Latin American, and other cuisines.

Izama indicated that the ban may mean further expansion for his restaurants could occur outside the state of Washington.

Jason can be reached at info@nwasianweekly.com