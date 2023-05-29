Huang’s Benaroya Hall concert unveils a fusion of U.S.-China harmony

SEATTLE — The works of Chinese American composer Dr. Austin X. Huang’s is set to premiere at Benaroya Hall in Seattle on June 25, 2023.

The concert, titled “REBORN: The Audible US-China,” promises an extraordinary evening of symphonic music.

Huang is an accomplished composer and engineer based in Seattle. In 2016, the Beijing Concert Hall showcased his works, organized by the China Symphonic Development Foundation.



The upcoming concert’s introductory note sets the stage for an exploration of contemporary Chinese American symphonic fusion through Huang’s four orchestral works. The compositions resonate with the shifting boundaries of the U.S.-China lifescapes, particularly amidst the shared trauma of the three-year COVID-19 pandemic.

Huang’s experimental approach harmonizes the Three Chinese Teachings (Confucianism, Buddhism, and Daoism) while drawing inspiration from Seattle Grunge, Qinqiang Opera, and the Tibetan Tongqin.



Conducted by William White and Dongke Tu from Stony Brook University, the Harmonia Orchestra & Chorus will bring these captivating compositions to life. Accompanying the performance are celebrated violinist Yuan Fang, founder of the orchestral department of the China Conservatory of Music, pianist Yifan Shao from Stony Brook University, and acclaimed soprano Hao Miao from the China Conservatory of Music.

Tickets for the concert range from $25 to $105. Groups purchasing more than 10 tickets will get a 10% discount. A special discount code, AUSTINXHUANG2023, offers a $35 ticket until June 10.

