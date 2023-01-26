Saiyare Refaei: Part Iranian, part Chinese, all community

By Andrew Hamlin

Saiyare Refaei, the half-Iranian, half-Chinese artist who was honored with an installation at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center on Jan. 24, settled in Tacoma while attending college and has lived there since. But the artist, who uses they/them pronouns, hasn’t forgotten their favorite teacher growing up in McMinnville, Oregon.



“One of my favorite teachers growing up,” remembered Refaei, “was my fourth and fifth grade teacher, Mrs. Lynn Mekkers. We went through a lot of tough things during those years, such as losing a classmate. She didn’t care if she cried in front of us and messed up her makeup. And she was always encouraging and affirming.



“Every Friday, we would stand on our chairs and scream a cheer for all of the other classes to hear. ‘We are the best! Today! Tomorrow! Always!’ She knew how to lift us up, recognize other aspects in ourselves that maybe we couldn’t see ourselves. I didn’t see myself as just the quiet artsy kid. I could excel in a lot of other subject areas, I just needed a little encouragement.”



Iranian on their father’s side and Chinese on their mother’s, the artist made the best of both cultures.

“I still celebrate the Lunar New Year and Persian New Year. Food has always been an integral cultural connection for me. A lot of life lessons have been taught to me through cooking, being around the table, and sharing a meal with family. I also feel like I can blend in with a lot of groups, but I also continue to carry a sense of doubt of not completely fitting in either.



“Both Chinese and Persian art [are] so expansive, with such a long and rich history. I’m still learning a lot about both and how they have influenced each other as well. I am very intrigued with printmaking in both traditions, ornate block prints patterns on textiles or on paper.”

Refaei tried ceramics in college, but settled quickly into working on murals, printmaking, drawing, painting, and, more recently, digital media. They work with community art projects as much as possible, always asking, “What is the story that needs to be told?”



They found out about Fred Hutch’s Public Art & Community Dialogue Program through friends. “I hadn’t heard of Fred Hutch prior, but a family member who has gone through cancer treatment, continues to have health complications even after recovering from cancer. I felt like this was a sign, since a couple friends encouraged me to apply, and an opportunity to learn more about the work Fred Hutch does.”



The final installation consists of a digital drawing, hands holding an offering of a bowl of white rice, with purple rice in the middle reading “We.” Radiating around the bowl in white letters, read affirmations from AANHPI-identified Fred Hutch employees.



“This piece is a reminder and gift for all of them, who chose to share some of their experiences and wishes in those spaces,” Rafei summed up. “In the background is a woven bamboo mat. I wanted something that could literally weave our ethnic groups together. [The art] will be displayed inside [Fred Hutch’s] Arnold Building.”



Asked about other upcoming work, they affirmed ongoing engagement with the community.

“I am finishing up another project with Sound Transit that will be up alongside nine other local artists’ work in Federal Way. I am part of a transnational artist cooperative called Justseeds. We will have a couple of print projects coming out this year where some of my art will also be included.



“I have also been asked to work on smaller commissions for couples and families. There may be some other illustration projects in the future, too. I’m excited to learn more from each of these projects as I connect with different people and hopefully bring their visions to reality.”



Saiyare Refaei’s installation at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center is part of the Center’s Public Art & Community Dialogue Program. For more information, visit fredhutch.org/en/events/public-art-unveiling.html.

