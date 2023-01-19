Northwest Asian Weekly

ad_wong.jpg (468×60)

ad_museum.jpg

You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Asian American women in the AMD C-suite

Asian American women in the AMD C-suite

By Leave a Comment

Jean Hu

Lisa Su

After naming Jean Hu as CFO on Jan. 11, Silicon Valley chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has women of Asian descent serving as chair, CEO, and CFO—believed to be a first for an S&P 500 company.

Hu is scheduled to start on Jan. 23 to succeed the retiring Devinder Kumar, who will stay at AMD until April to ensure a smooth transition.

AMD is led by Lisa Su, who serves as both CEO and chair.

Recent studies have shown that fewer than 10% of S&P 500 index companies are led by women. A recent McKinsey study found that 1.8% of C-suite executives are Asian women, noting that representation and promotion of Asian American employees falls at senior levels.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *