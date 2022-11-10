Two men arrested following CID restaurant shooting

Police are attempting to untangle a chaotic scene that left two men injured following a fight inside a Chinatown-International District (CID) restaurant.

At 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 5, witnesses called police to a restaurant in the 200 block of South King Street. When officers arrived, witnesses told them that two women had been arguing over an ex-boyfriend and perceived slight when a man started shooting.

Police reviewed the surveillance video which captured the following:

The video shows Woman 1 approach Woman 2 while she is sitting at the bar. Woman 1 then assaults Woman 2, which caused a physical fight. Man 2 and Man 1 approach the two female subjects when Man 1 assaults Woman 2 from behind. Man 2 then gets in a physical altercation with Man 1. At some point in the video, Man 2 and Man 1 are separated and Man 2 appears to pull a knife out of his pocket. Man 2 assaults Man 1 from behind with what appeared to be stabbing motions to Man 1’s back. A bystander then takes Man 2 to the ground and holds him down there.

Man 3 appears with his firearm towards Man 2 who had the knife at the time.

While Man 2 was being held down on the ground, Man 1 approaches Man 2 and while Man 2 was lying on the ground, Man 1 shoots Man 2. Man 1 then approaches Man 3 while he was exiting the building. Then Man 3 shoots at Man 1.

Police arrested Man 1 and Man 2 and will book them into King County Jail once they are treated and released from Harborview Medical Center. Man 3 had a valid Concealed Carry Permit and was not arrested but his firearm was taken as evidence while the investigation continues.