Mail-in voting only for ISRD Board election

SEATTLE — There will be no in-person voting this year for the International Special Review District (ISRD) Board election, due to the continued impacts of COVID-19 and ongoing public health concerns. The election will occur by mail-in ballot only.

The Seattle Department of Neighborhoods (DON)’s Historic Preservation Program annually hosts an election to facilitate the selection of ISRD Board members who have been nominated by the community. All residents, persons who operate businesses, their employees, and property owners of the ISRD, who have registered to vote within 30 days of the ISRD election, are eligible to vote.

To confirm registration status or request a voter registration form, contact ISRD Board Coordinator Rebecca Frestedt at rebecca.frestedt@seattle.gov or (206) 684-0226.

There are five positions open this year. The Board has seven members, five elected by the community and two appointed by the mayor. Board members typically serve two-year terms. Due to the postponed 2020 election, two seats on this year’s ballot will be for one-year terms. Positions 3 and 5 would have been on the 2020 ballot.

— #1 Business Owner, Property Owner or Employee (term expires 11/30/23)

— #2 Resident, Tenant or Community Participant (term expires 11/30/23)

— #3 Business Owner, Property Owner or Employee (term expires 11/30/22)

— #4 Resident, Tenant or Community Participant (term expires 11/30/23)

— #5 At-Large (term expires 11/30/22)

To nominate a candidate, submit a nomination form no later than Nov. 2. Mail it to: Department of Neighborhoods, PO Box 94649, Seattle, WA 98124-4649.

Ballots must be received by Nov. 30.

The ISRD Board was created in 1973 to preserve, protect, and enhance the cultural, economic, and historical qualities of the Chinatown-International District and, in particular, its unique Asian character. To preserve this special character, the ISRD Board must review and approve all uses including use of the public sidewalks, new construction, and changes to building exteriors within the district, including signs or new paint colors or security gates, before installation or construction.