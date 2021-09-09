Northwest Asian Weekly


You are here: Home / News / Community News / Names in the News / Celebrate Little Saigon

Celebrate Little Saigon

By Leave a Comment

Little Saigon summer street festival (Photo by Assunta Ng)

Friends of Little Saigon hosted the summer street festival, Celebrate Little Saigon, on Aug. 28 and 29.

The festival is an annual celebration of Vietnamese food, culture, and community.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *