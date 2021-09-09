Celebrate Little Saigon September 9, 2021 By Northwest Asian Weekly Leave a Comment Little Saigon summer street festival (Photo by Assunta Ng) Friends of Little Saigon hosted the summer street festival, Celebrate Little Saigon, on Aug. 28 and 29. The festival is an annual celebration of Vietnamese food, culture, and community. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window) Related
