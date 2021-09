Joon Y. Bang will join Iona Senior Services on Oct. 1 as CEO of the nonprofit serving older adults and their families across the District of Columbia.

Bang brings over 12 years of nonprofit leadership experience to Iona. Currently, he is president and CEO of the Seattle-based National Asian Pacific Center on Aging. He previously served as executive director of the Korean American Coalition in Los Angeles.

Bang began his nonprofit career with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.