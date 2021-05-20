The OurStoriesAreYourStories (#OSAYS) campaign launched in celebration of AAPI Heritage month to showcase AAPI voices in the greater Seattle area, is a video series including Doug Baldwin, Gary Locke, and Dr. Vin Gupta, among others. Baldwin, a former Seahawks football player, shares fond memories of the aromas and flavors of the food his Filipina grandmother made. Other videos will take people on similarly personal journeys.

The campaign grew out of a conversation last month amongst Mimi Gan, Betti Fujikado, Maya Mendoza-Exstrom, Mari Horita, and Katherine Cheng—who now lead the project as its volunteer executive team.

You can create and share videos of yourself, your family, friends and employees and use #OSAYS, @OurStoriesAreYourStories, @WingLukeMuseum.org to share on your social channels. The #OSAYS team will cross promote it.