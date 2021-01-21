Seattle mayor seeks new member for International Special Review District Board

SEATTLE — Mayor Jenny Durkan wants community members to apply for an open position on the International Special Review District (ISRD) Board. The seven-member board reviews façade alterations, signs, new construction, changes of use, and street improvements, and makes recommendations to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods director for all properties within the ISRD.

The goals of the board are to maintain architectural character, cultural heritage, social diversity, and, through the use of historic preservation, enhance the economic climate.

The open position is one of two seats on the board that are filled by mayoral appointment. Individuals who have an architectural background and an interest in historic preservation and/or familiarity with the Chinatown-International District are encouraged to apply.

Board meetings are held on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month at 4:30 p.m. for one to three hours. Board members serve without compensation.

Interested applicants must be Seattle residents. Send a letter of interest and resume by Feb. 5 to rebecca.frestedt@seattle.gov and reference the International Special Review District in the subject line.

For more information, call Rebecca Frestedt at (206) 684-0226.