What do Trump and Biden wins mean?

By Assunta Ng

NORTHWEST ASIAN WEEKLY

When I went to bed on Election night, I was agonizing that former Vice President Joe Biden was losing. Then, I woke up the next day, and it was a totally different picture.

“There is hope,” my husband said. “Biden came on television after 10 p.m. and said not to give up hope.”

What! I didn’t believe it at first. But hope is all I want. That literally changed my blog. You might not believe it, I wrote one based on Biden winning and President Trump losing, and another one for the opposite scenario.

I am hopeful that this will be the new beginning we have all been waiting for… it has been four years of hell for many of us under the Trump administration.

“I greatly fear continued Trump leadership because of his dangerous words and actions against people of color—he literally has ‘Made America Hate Again’” said Bettie Luke, a community leader.

With Biden’s leadership, there will be “no more divisiveness!” as many voters have wished for. In his Gettsburg’s address on Oct. 6, Biden called for national unity. A “house divided” cannot stand, he said. Biden is a healer. Our country needs healing.

Throughout Biden’s political career, he has worked across the aisle, with both Republicans and Democrats, when he served six terms in the U.S. Senate. And he certainly has done so during his eight years as vice president.

Biden’s victory also means he breaks another barrier—age doesn’t matter! Character does! An exemplary father who loves his children and family, he would be a better role model for this country than Trump, a narcissist who focuses on himself. A leader who has survived tragedies, and Biden was able to “turn challenges into purpose,” said Kamala Harris, during her speech accepting the vice presidential nomination at the Democratic National Convention last August.

Despite Trump’s attempt to pin him as a corrupted person, accusing him of making money through his son’s Hunter business ventures, Biden is a decent and honest person. Just look at his tax filings, which he discloses every year, while Trump still hides his tax returns and paid only $750 in taxes in 2017, while he was in office according to the New York Times.

Unlike Trump who appoints his daughter and son-in-law as senior advisors Biden would appoint not his family members, but a diverse group of people who are talented and skilled to serve in his administration.

For sure, the “Chinese virus” won’t be hanging around Biden’s lips, which Trump frequently and intentionally uttered to shift blame in the high number of Covid deaths. Many Asian Americans accuse Trump of being racist. To call it “Chinese virus,” it invokes ignorant people’s fears and attacks on the Asian community.

Biden won a marathon. He first declared running for president in 1987 and it took him 37 years to accomplish his dream. The message for those people who have dreams, never give up.

With Biden in charge, Biden and scientists would work together on a national plan to end the pandemic. This is one of Biden’s priorities.

Other good news for us media, no more attacks, lies, and fake news from the White House. We don’t have to patronize Biden because he wants the truth rather than false praises.

And thank God, for our children, they don’t have to learn from Trump’s bad behavior—bullying, belittling, attacking, selfishness, cheating, and temper.

I want to live in America. I love America.

Tonight, I can sleep better.

Assunta can be reached at assunta@nwasianweekly.com