Seattle Chinese Garden e-Celebration

The Seattle Chinese Garden is forgoing its usual summer gala due to the pandemic, but it is holding a unique eight-day virtual party starting on Aug. 20 with some videos about Chongqing, Chinese arts, and the garden. Included in the videos is an interview with Seattle Colleges Chancellor Shouan Pan on how the Cultural Revolution changed his life. Stella Chien talks about her autobiographical book, “Poems, Feelings, and Flowers,” and about the experience of being a Chinese immigrant in the United States.

The goal is to raise $75,000 for the ongoing operations of the garden.

For more information on the e-celebration, go to seattlechinesegarden.org.