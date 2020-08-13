Artist Kalina Chung selected for art in new park in Little Saigon

The Office of Arts & Culture, in partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation, has commissioned artist Kalina Chung to develop and install an artwork in a new park in the Little Saigon neighborhood, in the Chinatown-International District.

Chung will develop artwork that will honor the history, cultures, and current experience of the communities that live nearby.

Chung is a second-generation Asian American woman, of both Chinese and Vietnamese descent. She was a student of the Hengda Dance Academy, where she found a sense of belonging and a deeper understanding of her heritage. Little Saigon shaped her identity and she hopes to connect her family’s story to the stories of other members of the community through her artwork.