Artist Kalina Chung selected for art in new park in Little Saigon

The Office of Arts & Culture, in partnership with Seattle Parks and Recreation, has commissioned artist Kalina Chung to develop and install an artwork in a new park in the Little Saigon neighborhood, in the Chinatown-International District.
Chung will develop artwork that will honor the history, cultures, and current experience of the communities that live nearby.
Chung is a second-generation Asian American woman, of both Chinese and Vietnamese descent. She was a student of the Hengda Dance Academy, where she found a sense of belonging and a deeper understanding of her heritage. Little Saigon shaped her identity and she hopes to connect her family’s story to the stories of other members of the community through her artwork.
Leave a Reply