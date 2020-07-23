AAPI candidates on the primary ballot

If history is any gauge, voter turnout for Washington state’s Aug. 4 primary will be underwhelming, especially in this unprecedented COVID-19 era. In 2016, just 35% of registered voters cast a ballot in Washington’s primary.
Here are a couple of reminders about the primary. Under Washington’s top-two primary system, the two candidates with the most votes move onto the general election, even if they’re from the same party.
Also, Washington is a vote-by-mail state and ballots are due by 8 p.m. Aug. 4, primary day.
Here’s a look at all the AAPI candidates who filed for races.
FEDERAL
Congressional District 7, U.S. Representative
Pramila Jayapal
WASHINGTON STATE
Insurance Commissioner
Chirayu Avinash Patel
Legislative District 11, State Senator
Bob Hasegawa
Legislative District 32, State Representative Pos. 1
Cindy Ryu
Legislative District 33, State Representative Pos. 2
Mia Su-Ling Gregerson
Legislative District 37, State Representative Pos. 1
Sharon Tomiko Santos
Legislative District 41, State Representative Pos. 2
My-Linh Thai
Legislative District 48, State Representative Pos. 1
Vandana Slatter
If there are any AAPI candidates we missed, please let us know at editor@nwasianweekly.com.
